Israeli Occupation Approves Demolition Palestinian School in Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation court has approved on Tuesday a decision to demolish a Palestinian school in the Ein Samiya town east of Ramallah, which was built on land donated by a Palestinian citizen from the town of Kafr Malik, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Jerusalem Center for Legal Aid and Human Rights confirmed that the occupation court granted the school’s management a deadline until 31/12/2022 to find an alternative place for Palestinian students, with the imposition of a new fine.

It’s noteworthy that the Central Court of Occupation asked the school to pay a bond of 30,000 shekels.

The school was established in the middle of last January, on Palestinian land donated by a Palestinian citizen from the town of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, in coordination with the Palestinian Ministry of Education, and with European funding through one of the international institutions operating in Palestine.

The people of the town suffer from repeated attacks by Israeli settlers with the aim of seizing the rest of the Palestinian land and expelling the people of the town from it. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)