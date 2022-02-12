Israeli Media Reveals New Details about Palestinians Who Crossed Gaza Fence

Gaza, MINA – Israeli media published on Thursday evening new details about the incident of Palestinian youths infiltrating from the central Gaza Strip and burning a military engineering vehicle used to maintain the apartheid wall.

And the Hebrew “Wala” website quoted military officials as saying that the occupation army was investigating why the surveillance cameras did not detect the infiltrating Palestinian youths, and the absence of army patrols in the place where the military vehicle was burned.

The site added, “If the Palestinians had progressed, they would have reached one of the Israeli settlements,” and another military official said, “This is a very serious incident.”

Yesterday, Wednesday, the correspondent of the “Wala” website, Amir Bukhbut, asked the Israeli commander of the Gaza Division, Nimrod Aloni, to investigate what happened on the borders of the Gaza Strip, “why that chaos occurred and where the monitoring devices and military patrols were.”

The Israeli occupation army spokesman confirmed that two Palestinian youths crossed the border fence from the center of the Gaza Strip to the wall area on Wednesday, while another young man approached the fence.

The army spokesman explained that the two Palestinian youths set fire to a military engineering vehicle used for border wall maintenance, and then returned to the Strip.

The Hebrew channel “Kan” correspondent Gal Berger commented on the event, saying, “It is too early to celebrate the new wall around the Gaza Strip, as long as there is an old wall that can be crossed without a problem, so there is nothing to celebrate.”

It’s notewoethy that Palestinian freedom fighters managed to set fire to a military Israeli engineering vehicle east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on Wednesday evening. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)