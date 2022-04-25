Israeli Media:  Israeli Army Is Not Ready for New Confrontation with Palestinian

Tel Aviv, MINA – The military analyst of the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Yossi Yehoshua, follows today, Sunday, the events that took place in the Palestinian Umm al-Fahm area during the past days, which included violent confrontations between the Israel forces and Palestinian youths, coinciding the continuous Israeli violations in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Yehoshua pointed out that what happened in Umm al-Fahm is worring and dangerous, noting that what Israeli society fears the most is the repetition of the “Guardian Of The Fences” operation, the latest Israeli aggression on Gaza, once again, and the possibility of a civil war erupting, especially since the Palestinian citizens have a big number of weapons.

He also denied the allegations that spoke about the preparations of the Israeli police, and stressed its inability to deal with future challenges due to the shortage of human cadres and the accumulation of burdens, besides the wave of resignations in its ranks.

As for the occupation army’s claims about its readiness for confrontation, he indicated that an escalation may occur at any moment due to a sudden event, but the army is not ready to deal with any escalation with the Palestinians.

Yehoshua criticized the government’s policy and its recent decision to avoid a military response to the firing of rockets from Gaza and only punish workers and employers.

He also acknowledged the failure of the policy of separating the Palestinians from each other and the success of Hamas in consolidating the link between Gaza and Jerusalem.

He revealed the false allegations of the army spokesman that the rockets fell in northern Gaza, stressing that they fell within the “Israeli borders.” (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)