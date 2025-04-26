SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Genocidal War Leads to Amputation of 1,000 Palestinian Children’s Limbs

Palestinian children are seen among temporary tents next to a large pile of garbage in Gaza City on March 21, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health has revealed a harrowing toll of the ongoing war on Gaza, reporting that nearly 1,000 Palestinian children have suffered limb amputations amid the conflict, which they described as genocidal, Middle East Monitor reported.

Among the victims is Ahmed Al-Ghalban, a young boy now struggling with the loss of both his legs and his twin brother Mohammed after an Israeli missile struck them while they were fleeing their home in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ahmed and his brother were trying to escape the Al-Shaima neighborhood in Beit Lahia, an area marked as a “red zone” by Israeli occupation forces. Their family had evacuated after intense bombardment. The two brothers were traveling by a horse-drawn cart, hoping to reach a safer shelter. Their journey, however, ended in tragedy.

“I was holding my brother’s hand,” Ahmed recalled. “We were just trying to carry some of our belongings to safety. Suddenly, everything changed. I woke up in a hospital with my legs gone and my brother and uncle were dead.”

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill At Least 15 Palestinians in Gaza

His story is only one among many. The Ministry of Health stated that children account for over 35 per cent of the total victims of the conflict. More than 16,000 children have been killed since the escalation of violence, with the number of amputees adding to the massive psychological and physical burden facing Gaza’s younger generation.

The scene at the Indonesian Hospital, where Ahmed lies with a frail body and broken spirit, reflects a broader humanitarian catastrophe, with medical facilities overwhelmed and children bearing the brunt of the devastation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Norway Officially Establishes Diplomatic Relations with Palestine

Israeli Genocidal War Leads to Amputation of 1,000 Palestinian Children's Limbs

