Israel Hands Over Body of Palestinian Child more than Year after His Murder

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces handed over on Friday the body of the Palestinian child martyr, Muhammad Damer Hamdan Matar, 16, from Deir Abu Mishaal village northwest of Ramallah, to his family, nearly a year and four months after his death.

The family of the martyr Matar, accompanied by the Palestinian ambulance crews and the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority, received the body of the martyred child at the Ni’lin military checkpoint, west of Ramallah, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The child Matar succumbed to being shot by the occupation on the lands of his village, Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah, on August 20, 2020, when he was accompanied by two other children near a settlement bypass road adjacent to the village of Deir Abu Mashal.

All three children were injured, and Muhammad was arrested and declared dead hours later, while the other two injured were taken to a hospital in Ramallah.

The occupation forces have kept 89 bodies of martyrs in their dead refrigerators after 2015, in addition to 254 bodies since the 1967 occupation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)