Israel Hand Over Demolition Orders for 30 Palestinians Houses

East Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli Occupation on Monday again handed over demolition orders for 30 Palestinian homes in Issawiya Village, Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) under the pretext of being built without permission.

“Under the pretext of illegal buildings, Israel is continuously destroying homes to limit Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem,” Muhammad Abu al-Hummus, a member of the local activist committee, was quoted from Wafa News Agency on Tuesday (July 7).

At the same time, the city government built tens of thousands of illegal Jewish housing units in Al-Quds with the aim to balance the demographic balance of the Palestinian population.

Abu al-Hummus added officers took photographs of buildings to be demolished, some of which are being built and others already occupied by Palestinians.

For the 20,000 residents of Issawiya Village and other residents in occupied East Jerusalem, raids, land grabbing and demolition are daily reality.

Every citizen cannot escape the brutal actions of the Israeli occupation forces, including children and women. (T/RE1)

