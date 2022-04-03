Israel Forces Arrest Five Palestinian Youths After Performing Tarawih Prayers at Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Tensions are rising around Bab Al Amoud, occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli occupation forces arrested five Palestinian youths who had just finished performing Tarawih prayers at the Aqsa Mosque on Saturday night, after persecuting them.

Bab Al Amoud or Damascus Gate is the main gate to Jerusalem’s Old City

According to Wafa, the Israeli occupation forces installed an iron fence around Bab Al Amoud to prevent Palestinians from gathering in the area.

In addition, the Israeli occupation also closed roads leading to Bab Al-Sahira and Bab Al-Amoud, occupied East Jerusalem.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians held Tarawih prayers at the Aqsa Mosque, which had started since the first night of Ramadan on Friday.

Director of Al-Aqsa, Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani in a short tausiyah before Tarawih prayers, emphasized the virtues of the month of Ramadan.

He called on Muslims to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque and worship there during the holy month of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)