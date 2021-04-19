Israel Begins Construction of New Settlements in Jordan Valley

Jordan Valley, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities on Monday began the construction of new colonial settler units in the northern Jordan Valley, according to an official.

As quoted from Wafa, Director-General of Documentation and Publishing at the Settlement & Wall Resistance Commission, Qassem Awad, said that a number of companies started the construction of 23 new settler units in the illegal colonial settlement of Maskyot in the northern Jordan Valley.

He added that the Israeli government approved the Settlement Regional Council’s request to build these units on October 24, 2020, while pointing that this step falls within the Israeli government’s support for colonial settlement construction policy.

The Jordan Valley, which is a fertile strip of land running west along the Jordan River, is home to about 65,000 Palestinians and makes up approximately 30 percent of the West Bank.

Since 1967, when the Israeli army occupied the West Bank, Israel has transferred at least 11,000 of its Jewish citizens to the Jordan Valley. Some of the settlements in which they live were built almost entirely on private Palestinian land.

The Israel military has also designated about 46 percent of the Jordan Valley as a closed military zone since the beginning of the occupation in June 1967, and has been utilizing the pretext of military drills to forcefully displace Palestinian families living there as part of a policy of ethnic cleansing and stifling Palestinian development in the area.

Approximately 6,200 Palestinians live in 38 communities in places earmarked for military use and have had to obtain permission from the Israeli authorities to enter and live in their communities.

In violation of international law, the Israeli military not only temporarily displaces the communities on a regular basis, but also confiscates their farmlands, demolishes their homes and infrastructure from time to time.

Besides undergoing temporary displacement, the Palestinian families living there face a myriad restrictions on access to resources and services. Meanwhile, Israel exploits the resources of the area and generates profit by allocating generous tracts of land and water resources for the benefit of settlers.

Israeli politicians have made it clear on several occasions that the highly strategic Jordan Valley would remain under their control in any eventuality. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)