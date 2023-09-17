International Dynamic on Avoiding the Explotion of Climate Refugee

Personal Opinion of Moehammad Amar Ma’ruf, Career Diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia

In the past few days, our memories are still strong about the disasters that occurred in various countries, including Morocco and Libya and also in several regions in Indonesia on a smaller scale. For that, I share my condolence for my brother and sister from Morocco and Libya and for affected person and families for this big lost. in tandem with my condolences, I do pray for the affected families to be given strong ability to overcome this sorrow situation.

It is quite coincident that the above disaster happen in the middle of multilateral discussion on climate change. World leaders are currently faced with a big agenda to realize sustainable development goals, one of the concerns is developing zero emissions by 2040 in order to avoid climate and environmental disasters that may cause climate refugees.

What things make worries is the world climate become degraded and encroached by human action. The situation become worse when the action and seriousness of world leaders seems still far from the target of SDG.

This concern has been stated by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Gueteres, (13/09/2023) during the press briefing organized at the United Nations Headquarters. He stated that the world was at critical situation and he put finger to the world leaders, especially the leaders of developed countries.

According to him, the World Developed leaders are failed and have not been able to realize its commitment in contributing some allocated fund to assist developing countries in implementing zero emission carbon activities. This same sound was also be emphasized by President Joko Widodo at the meeting of the G-20 Heads of State in India (9-10 September 2023) who reminded the G20 leaders to realize its commitment to deliver fund development activities in order to develoing countries be able to achieve the target of SDG.

The statement above indicates that this challenge requires the seriousness of the G-20 countries which are said to be countries that contribute around 80% of emissions from the world’s electricity sector based on fossil energy (coal). At the same time, developing countries must maintain its national development with more independent and innovative systems and production.

This concern should make world leaders in the world looking for innovative ways to deal with the dynamics of climate issue and be alert to this multidimensional impact, one of which is climate disaster or refugees.

This innovative way is once again still homework that is not easy to achieve due to the uncertain geopolitical and security situation as well as the world economy. The world situation still face the threat of ongoing wars and political crises which have an impact on the economic and social systems and infrastructure. It is worsened by inequality of world financial system which is still based on the interests of western countries.

As it is emphasized by the UN Secretary General in the Press Briefing above, the world financial institution is made for the interest and situation during the formation of the Breton Wood Institution after the end of the World War. This system should be reformed and the voice of developing countries should be come into surface and be considered.

Furthermore, many voices that sounding reform of the membership of international institutions, such as the UN Security Council, in order to able to represent the role and interests of developing countries in the political arena and world economy.

The above dynamic has again become warning for relevant stakeholders at the respective national levels to prepare strengthening steps in their respective national policies and programs in the form of an integrated roadmap on green energy that can be realized by respecting local wisdom.

The existence of this roadmap more or less proves that there is a country’s commitment to implementing global agreements as well as an anticipatory effort in facing global dynamics, including the absence of international assistance in strategic projects related to green energy issues.

While the world leaders play their card to save the roadmap, the highest possible appreciation is extremely need to be expressed to the parties who consistently manage natural resources in an environmentally friendly manner.

It is realized that these conservation steps cannot be separated from the attention and support of non state actors in encouraging the expansion of the use of renewable energy by developing and empowering local assets (natural and human resources) to continue carrying out activities both in the housing industry and heavy industry.

It cannot be denied that in utilizing local assets there are often found gaps. Some of gaps are technology and avaibility of proper funding. In the midst of limitations, it is necessary to maintain awareness of stakeholder toward existing assets in the form of biodiversity in its natural resources to reduce depedency of developing countries to developed countries.

Implementation of this global agenda requires strong leadership in encouraging and supervising and if capable in establishing centre at every corner. This Centre play the role for facilitsting and guarding an integrated training package related to downstream to upstream project so that the process can create a sustainable supply chain for energyzing public needs.

In order to realize this agenda, as the UN Secretary General hopes, the world leader can make breakthroughs or quantum leaps as a realistic achievement during SGs meeting September 2023 and can be implemented to carry out the program exist respecting national roadmap in order to be able to avoid the explotion of climate disaster that may cause climate refugee. (AK/RE1/P2)

