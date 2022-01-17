International Conference for Anniversary of Mindanao Peace Agreement Held on 24 January

Mindanao, MINA – An intercontinental peace conference will be held virtually to celebrate the 8th anniversary of the civilian-led peace agreement in Mindanao, Philippines on January 24.

The day has been designated as (HWPL, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light) Peace Day by the Maguindanao Province in the Philippines.

As a press statement received by MINA on Sunday, the event with the theme “Law of Peace in Heaven and on Earth” will be attended by more than 2,000 social representatives.

In addition, this event will be an event to promote inter-religious harmony and garner public support for establishing international law for peace based on the Declaration of Peace and the End of War (DPCW, Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War).

The host organization, HWPL is a non-governmental organization associated with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC, Economic and Social Council) and the Ministry of Communications Global (DGC, United Nations Department of Global Communications). Since 2013, the organization has been committed to various peace activities for world peace and the end of war.

HWPL chairman Man Hee Lee has visited the Philippines to contribute to peace-building efforts in Mindanao which began with a peace agreement concluded on January 24, 2014 between the two warring groups through Esmael G. Mangudadatu, a governor in Magindanao and Fernando Capalla, a former archbishop Davao.

Through the agreement, Magindanao, Mindanao has designated January 24 every year as HWPL Day (World Peace Declaration Commemoration) in 2015 and built a HWPL monument.

Since then, annual commemorative events such as the grand peace festival, interfaith conferences have continued to contribute to celebrating the peace agreement and raising awareness of peace among residents of the Mindanao region.

On the anniversary of the 2nd civil peace treaty on 24 January 2016, the opening ceremony of the HWPL Peace Monument was held when 24 January was declared a Day of Peace by Chairman Ahod Ebrahim within MILF Sultan Kudarat, Mindanao.

Keynote speakers for this event were Commissioner Ronald Adamat of the Commissioner on Higher Education (CHED); Sholai Lim, Chair of the Provincial Women Development Council of Davao De Oro; Adzhar J. Madjid, Country Director of the World Assembly of Muslim Youth Philippines. Also, various sectors including law, education, youth, women, police, etc. will convey the message of commitment to peace.

The event can also be watched live via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hwplph/ on Monday (24/1) from 07.00 p.m to 08.30 p.m (Manila time, Philippines or 06.00 p.m to 07.30 p.m Indonesian time. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)