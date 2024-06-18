International Community Urged to Pressure on Israel to End Crime of Starvation

Gaza, MINA – Gaza’s government urged the international community on Monday to pressure Israel to stop using “the crime of starvation” to pressure civilians in the enclave.

“The Israeli occupation and the US administration are using aid and food as political leverage against civilians in Gaza, perpetuating famine and worsening humanitarian conditions deliberately,” the government’s media office said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

Due to the ongoing war and Israeli-imposed restrictions that violate international laws, most of Gaza’s approximately 2.4 million residents are facing famine, according to international groups.

The statement stressed that Gaza’s residents “are enduring severe humanitarian conditions and a real famine, especially in Gaza City and Northern Gaza.”

It stressed that this situation “violates moral and humanitarian values and international law, exploiting the needs of children, civilians, and patients for political purposes, putting their lives at risk.”

Israel has imposed a severe blockade on the enclave since 2006, and its recent military aggression has forced nearly 2 million residents into catastrophic conditions.

The media office warned that these human rights violations “will have unprecedented catastrophic and severe impacts on the humanitarian situation.” (T/RE1/P2)

