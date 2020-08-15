Indonesia’s Halal Certification Process Still Stagnates

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi said that the acceleration of the halal certificate process is still facing a number of obstacles.

According to him, a number of obstacles in the halal certification process include the issue of certainty of tariffs, acceleration and certainty of time, as well as the lack of a Halal Inspection Agency (LPH) and the authority to issue halal fatwas.

“Regarding service rates, the Halal Product Guarantee Agency (BPJPH) coordinates intensively with the Ministry of Finance to issue regulations,” said Fachrul as quoted by Kemenag.go id on Saturday, August 15.

With regard to time, he continued, the halal certification process which has so far reached 93 days is considered very slow and will be accelerated to 21 days.

The Minister of Religion also explained that the halal certification process is influenced by the limited number of LPHs and institutions that have the authority to issue halal fatwas.

The Minister of Religion suggested the need to add these two things to facilitate and speed up the halal certification process.

Halal examiners can also be carried out by state institutions/Islamic foundations with legal status and universities that meet the requirements.

Meanwhile, the halal fatwa is still issued by the MUI by accommodating the involvement of Islamic mass organization fatwa institutions that are legal entities.

“In essence, we are trying to find a solution for all of the obstacles. God willing, in the future all will be able to run well according to common expectations,” concluded the Minister of Religion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)