Indonesian Muslim Women Walk for 5 Kilometers to Support Al-Aqsa

Tasikmalaya, MINA – More than 15 group of Muslim women joined “the Long March Love Al-Aqsa” for a distance of 5 kilometers in Tasikmalaya, West Java, Sunday morning after the Fajr prayer in congregation.

“Be you modern Maimunahs, who can light up the Aqsa Mosque,” Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur said when releasing the group of Muslim women.

The name Maimunah refers to the Prophet’s hadith, when Maimunah, the Prophet’s wife, asked the Prophet’s opinion about Baitul Maqdis. Then the Prophet replied, “Pray in it, and if you cannot, send oil to light it,” said Imaam Yakhshallah.

The long March route from Al-Muhyi Bojong Mosque takes about 5 kilometers to finish at the Nashrul Haq Al-Islamy Islamic Boarding School.

After the march was continued with the Tabligh Akbar Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) of the West Java Region, as a form of socialization to the public about the importance of the struggle to return the Al Aqsa Mosque to the fold of Muslims.

Siti Aminah, posted some photos of the longmarch action on her Facebook account, about the participation of several Muslim women teams following the action.

“The Long March Love Al-Aqsa” action is part of the socialization of the liberation of Al-Aqsa which was initiated by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) as a forum for unity of Muslims, through the Aqsa Working Group Institution of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)