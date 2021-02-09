Indonesian FM-Jordanian FM: Palestine is Our Top Priority

Amman, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan, Ayman Safadi agree that the Palestinian issue is the top priority of the two countries.

The issue of Palestine was one of the two Foreign Ministers’ discussions at a meeting in Amman, the capital of Jordan on Tuesday.

‘Palestine is our top priority. We have absolute agreement that the Palestinian problem is the main issue, and peace will not be achieved without a Two State Solution that we agree on, “Ayman told a joint online press conference.

Ayman said Jordan’s efforts in the Palestinian issue are coordinated in talks with the international community and Islamic organizations.

During the meeting on that occasion, he said that he had conveyed to Retno the results of the Council Meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers in Cairo. According to him, the results of the meeting are positive and reflected a united Arab attitude.

“The agreement on a solution (for Palestine) also reflects the attitude of Islamic countries in resolving this problem,” he said

The Jordanian foreign minister also hopes that the new United States government can work together again to create an environment that can restore negotiations.

“Our efforts continue, our coordination with Indonesia and our friends in Arab countries also continues,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Foreign Minister said that Indonesia hopes this year will be a better year to take advantage of significant steps forward in achieving a lasting and fair solution for Palestine.

“Indonesia’s support for the Palestinian cause is unwavering,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

Indonesia also welcomed the decision of the Arab League emergency meeting in Cairo on Monday which showed strong support for Palestine. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)