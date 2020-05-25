Indonesia Welcomes Taliban-Afghanistan’s Ceasefire During Eid Celebration

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi welcomes announcement of a ceasefire by Government of Afghanistan and Taliban during the Eid celebration this year.

In addition to Indonesia, German Foreign Ministers, Norway, Uzbekistan and Qatar on Sunday agreed to work together to support an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan and be ready to assist the process in any way according to the aspirations of the parties.

“We hope that Eid al-Fitr brings joy and blessing to all the people of Afghanistan,” said the statement of the five foreign ministers as quoted from the website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

The truce is a positive step forward that gives a glimmer of hope. Afghans are entitled to an end to violence and peace with dignity and stability.

“We urge the parties to take further steps in the days and weeks ahead to immediately begin intra-Afghanistan negotiations to reach a sustainable peace settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan,” the statement continued.

It is in line with the call of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres regarding a global ceasefire amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this regard, we also encourage taking the steps necessary to protect vulnerable groups and individuals, including prisoners, from the pandemic,” the statement added. (T/RE1)

