Indonesia Targets Six Thousand Hectares of Mangrove Rehabilitation in 2024

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is targeting the rehabilitation of 6,000 hectares of mangroves in 2024. He hopes that the efforts will have an impact on the preservation of the marine environment and climate change.

“The mangrove ecosystem is also our concern.We are targeting the rehabilitation of 600 thousand hectares of mangroves by 2024. We believe all these efforts will not only have an impact on the preservation of the marine environment and sustainable development, but also on climate change,” said Jokowi in his speech at the Ocean Summit which was broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account on Friday.

In realizing the preservation of the marine environment, Joko Widodo also targets a marine conservation program covering an area of ​​32.5 hectares by 2030. He is optimistic that this target will be achieved because in 2021, marine conservation has realized 28.1 million hectares.

“We are committed to achieving the target of marine conservation areas covering an area of ​​32.5 million hectares by 2030 By 2021, we have succeeded in reaching an area of ​​28.1 million hectares or 86.5 percent. We are optimistic that our commitment in 2030 can be fulfilled. ,” he said.

Furthermore, Joko Widodo also explained his commitment to reduce plastic waste in the sea. One of the actions taken is the construction of a power plant made from solid waste, which currently has reached 10 megawatts of electricity in a day from the conversion of 1,000 tons of waste.

“We are also committed to reducing 70 percent of marine plastic waste by 2025. Various efforts will continue to be carried out starting from an action plan for handling marine plastic waste to the construction of a power plant made from waste that converts 1,000 tons of waste per day into 10 megawatts of electricity,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)