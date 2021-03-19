Indonesia Sinks Two Malaysian Vessels of Illegal Fishing

Aceh, MINA – Indonesia sank two foreign ships with Malaysian flags which were evidence in the criminal case of illegal fishing in Aceh waters.

The Head of the Attorney General’s Office of Legal Information, Leonard Eben Ezer Simanjuntak, said the execution of the sinking of the two ships took place on Thursday in the waters of the Kuturaja Ocean Fishing Port, Banda Aceh.

“The two vessels are evidence in a criminal act of fisheries that has permanent legal force (inkracht),” Leonard said as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

The two ships were the ships KM KHF 1980 and KM KHF 2598 which were headed by Thai convicts named Surriyon Jannok and Winai Bunpichit.

The two vessels were arrested by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries in 2019 for fishing illegally in Indonesian waters and do not have valid permit documents.

The ship also uses fishing gear that is prohibited by Indonesia.

The action violates Law Number 31 Year 2004 concerning Fisheries as amended by Law Number 45 Year 2009 with a maximum imprisonment of 6 years and a maximum fine of IDR 20 billion.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Belawan District Prosecutor’s Office in North Sumatra also sank six Malaysian-flagged ships in a criminal case of illegal fishing. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)