Indonesia Sends Three Tons Of Medicines And Medical Devices to Sri Lanka

Secretary General of the Ministry of Health Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha handed over aid to the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN Yasoja Gunasekera, at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Jakarta, Thursday (28/04/2022). (Photo: Public Relations Ministry of Health) M

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government sent 3,026 kilograms of humanitarian aid in the form of essential medicines and medical devices to the Sri Lankan Government.

The aid delivery is the government’s response to the crisis that has an impact on the scarcity of medicines and medical devices in the country.

“With the spirit of humanity and solidarity as a friendly country, Indonesia intends to provide health assistance to the government and people of Sri Lanka,” said Secretary General, Ministry of Health, Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha when handing over the aid received by Sri Lanka Ambassador for Indonesia and ASEAN Yasoja Gunasekera, at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Jakarta on Thursday.

Kunta explained that this aid delivery could be carried out in collaboration between the government, the business sector, in the country, and other parties, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Indonesia, WHO Indonesia, and nine pharmaceutical companies namely PT. Dexa Medica Group, PT Bernofarma, PT Global Onkolab Farma (Kalbe Group), PT CKD Otto, PT. Jayamas, PT. Safelock, PT Ocean Medika, PT. Bara Sehat Jaya and PT. Triton Manufacturing. The CSR assistance from the nine companies is worth around Rp. 22.1 billion, consisting of 11 items of medicine and 8 items of medical devices.

“With the donations and cooperation of all parties involved, this donation can be received today and then handed over to the Sri Lankan Government,” he said.

He explained that the aid would be sent in two batches using cargo planes. In this first batch of aids sent with a capacity of 1,284 kilograms or 1.2 tons consisting of 8 items of cytostatic drugs and 6 items of medical devices, worth IDR 4.53 billion. Then, the second batch will depart on May 8, 2022 with a total weight of 1,834 kilograms or 1.8 tons consisting of 2 items of cytostatic drugs, 1 supplement for cancer patients, and 2 items of medical equipment worth Rp17.69 billion.

He conveyed that this aid delivery was also a form of good and close relations between Indonesia and Sri Lanka. The two countries have been strategic partners for a very long time until 2022 is entering the age of 70 years.

“Hopefully, this assistance can help reduce the burden on our brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka,” concluded Kunta.

On behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka, Yasoja Gunasekera expressed his gratitude for the concern of the government, society and the private sector in Indonesia for the situation and conditions that Sri Lanka is currently facing.

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank you,” said Yasoja.

Yasoja added that this humanitarian aid is a reflection of the strong relationship between Indonesia and Sri Lanka, understanding each other’s situation and conditions, especially if one of them is going through difficult times.(T/RE1)

