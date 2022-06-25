Indonesia Reports Covid-19 Infection, Passing 2,000 Cases

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia on Friday announced an additional 2,069 positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 6,076,894, Anadolu Agency reports.

Indonesia also reported an additional five patients died within 24 hours bringing the total to 156,711 people.

In addition, there were an additional 998 people who recovered, bringing the accumulated number of recovered patients to 5,906,969.

While active cases or people being treated rose by 1,066 to 13,214 people, with the number of suspects reaching 4,436 people.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Mohammad Syahril, acknowledged that there had been an increase in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks.

“We understand this, of course, because we are still during the Covid-19 pandemic, so fluctuations in these numbers can go up and down which is our concern and evaluation for vigilance,” he said at a press conference in Jakarta on Friday.

He also revealed that the cases of subvariant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 in Indonesia as of Thursday amounted to 143 cases.

Of these, the most cases were in Jakarta (98 cases), West Java (29 cases), Banten (13 cases), and Bali (3 cases).

“From the existing data, all of them have similarities, both have mild symptoms and no symptoms,” said Syahril. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)