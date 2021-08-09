Indonesia Extends Activity Restrictions Level 4 in Java-Bali Until August 16

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian government has decided to extend the period of Level 4 Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in Java and Bali until August 16, 2021.

PPKM Level 4 was extended twice. The previous policy, PPKM Level 4 ended on August 9, 2021, however, has now been extended again by the government.

“Under the direction of the president, PPKM levels 4, 3, and 2 in Java and Bali will be extended until August 16, 2021,” said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a press statement in Jakarta on Monday.

Initially, the government implemented Emergency PPKM from 3-20 July when a spike in Covid cases began to occur. Extended with the term PPKM Level 4 on 20-25 July, 26 July-2 August, and 3-9 August.

Luhut said there were quite good results during the implementation of PPKM Levels 2, 3, and 4 in Java and Bali from August 2-9. From the data obtained, there was a decrease in positive cases of Covid-19 by 59.6 percent.

“Regarding this decision, it will be stated in the Ministry of Home Affairs in more detail,” he said.

However, as long as the level-based PPKM has been implemented in the last seven days, the positive cases and deaths of Covid-19 have not dropped drastically. However, the number of patients who are declared cured is also increasing.

The total addition of positive cases of Covid-19 from August 3 to 9 reached 223,940 cases. This number decreased compared to the previous seven days, July 27-August 2, which reached 268,067 cases.

The decline in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 is in line with the minimal number of PCR and antigen swab tests in the last six days. In addition, the additional positive cases cannot be reduced to 10 thousand per day.

Cases of death began to decline in PPKM this time. During August 3-9, the total number of Covid-19 deaths was 11,280. This number decreased compared to the previous week, July 27-August 2, which reached 12,525 cases.

Even so, the number of Covid-19 deaths is still relatively high because the number of cases has increased to more than 1,000 in the past week.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered cases rose during the last 6 days. The total number of Covid-19 patients declared cured from August 3-9 reached 242,357. However, the number is still lower than the previous six days, 27 July-2 August, which reached 334,444. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)