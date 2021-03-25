India PM’s Modi Sends Peace Letter to PM Pakistan

New Delhi, MINA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sent a letter to his Pakistani counterpart on the occasion of Pakistan’s Republic Day, calling for “cordial relations” between the two neighbors in a move that marks a major thaw between New Delhi and Islamabad, Arab News reported.

The letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan comes a month after both countries announced a ceasefire along the disputed border in Kashmir.

“As a neighboring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan,” Modi wrote in the letter, adding that “an environment of trust devoid of terror and hostility is imperative.

Previously, Pakistan Army Commander General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on India to bury the past and move forward.

However, at a conference, Bajwa also added, Kashmir is clearly at the core of the problem.

“It is important to understand that without resolving the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, the (process) of restoring sub-continent relations will always be vulnerable to displacement due to politically motivated attitudes,” he said.

