Imaam Yakhsyallah: The Aim of Islamic Teaching is to Strengthen the Truth of Quran

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Imaam Jamaah Muslimin (Hizbullah) KH. Yakhsyallah Mansur said taklim (Islamic teaching) is to establish the right or truth of Al-Quran.

“So, the purpose of these taklims is so that we know that Al-Quran is haq (true),” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

It was said by Imaam when explaining the interpretation of Surah Ar-Ra’d verses 19-24 which is broadcast by Al Jama’ah TV at the At-Takwa Mosque in the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School of Hezbollah Sufah, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency on Saturday morning.

Imaam emphasized: “It’s not that we read, study and understand it even become doubtful. But we will know the truth. ”

Furthermore, the Quran is so that we do not become like blind people.

“If we just imagine how we see blind people, Allah likens people who are reluctant to study the Quran and even stay away from it,” nauzubillah minzalik, “he added.

Imaam said taklim’s law becomes fardlu ‘ain or obligatory for every Muslim, especially if it is needed so that Muslims can carry out worship to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

Furthermore Imaam explained the meaning of ulul albab is a clear-hearted person, pure in mind, who is not polluted by various things that damage it.

“This is what I understand in Surah Ar-Ra’d verse 19,” said Imaam Yakhshallallah.

Ulul Albab is: First, those who keep the promises of Allah. Second, do not break his promises.

Next is the third, connecting what God is connecting. This means that as Ibn Kasir explained, there were at least five points. First. Connecting friendship, second, do good to the family, do good to the poor, fourth, do good to people in need and the last is to exert all kindness.

“In hospitality, we must congregate because in congregation will be able to connect the friendship to anyone, including relatives,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)