Hezbollah Drone Attack Injures 67 Israelis in Haifa

Haifa, MINA – At least 67 Israelis were injured, including four critically, in a Hezbollah drone attack on the city of Haifa in northern Israel, according to the Israeli Army Radio on Sunday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The daily Israel Hayom also reported that a large number of Israelis were wounded due to the drone explosion in the town of Binyamina in Haifa.

In a statement, the Lebanese Hezbollah group confirmed that it launched a swarm of attack drones on a training camp for the Golani Brigade in Binyamina, south of Haifa.

The Israeli Army Radio said that the army has opened an investigation into the failure to activate the sirens when the drone entered northern Israel.

According to the daily Israel Hayom, residents of Haifa and surrounding areas, including the Kiryat settlements, heard explosions without the activation of sirens.

This comes as Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since September 23, killing at least 1,437 people, injuring over 4,123 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed more than 42,200 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)