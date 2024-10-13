Hezbollah Attacks Suburbs of Tel Aviv with Swarm of Suicide Drones

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hezbollah announced Saturday that its fighters targeted the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a swarm of suicide drones.

However, Hezbollah did not clarify whether the attack took place on Saturday or Friday, as the Israeli military announced in a statement on Friday evening that a building in Herzliya, part of the greater Tel Aviv area, was damaged due to the launch of two drones from Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

This is the first time the Israeli military reported the arrival of drones from Lebanon to the Tel Aviv area since clashes began with Hezbollah on October 8, 2023.

Herzliya is just a few kilometers away from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod (the main airport for Tel Aviv), the Ministry of Defense, and a power generation station in Tel Aviv.

Earlier, the Lebanon-based group said that it fired rocket barrages at Israel’s Zevulun military industrial base north of Haifa and at a gathering of soldiers in the northern settlement of Misgav Am.

This came as Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against, what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,437 people, injuring over 4,123 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed nearly 42,200 people, most of them women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)