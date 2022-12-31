Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Will Not Allow Israeli Government to Cross Red Lines

Gaza, MINA – Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stated Thursday, 29 December that the Palestinian resistance will not allow the neo-fascist Israeli occupation government to cross the red lines and encroach on Palestinian people and sanctities, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Qassem noted that the declared policies of the new Israeli occupation government confirm its fascism towards Palestinian people and sanctities. He added that Israeli illegal expansion of settlements and annexation to the West Bank means that the neo-fascist Israeli occupation government is tampering with real detonators.

“We are facing a new Zionist government, which is the most right-wing and extreme, whether in terms of its partisan components, its terrorist personalities, or its declared programs.” he continued

Hamas spokesman stressed that this reality requires speeding up the building of a comprehensive resistance front, calling on the PA leadership in Ramallah to announce its readiness for joint national action to confront the rising Zionist extremism. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)