Hamas: Palestine No Subject to Extortion and Occupation

Tehran, MINA – Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh said on Tuesday, the Palestinian Resistance to Israeli occupation will not be subject to attempts at extortion and occupation.

Speaking at a conference held in Tehran on the 12th anniversary of the Israeli offensive on Gaza carried out in 2008/9, Haniyeh stressed that political developments, including the so-called “deal of the century,” Israeli annexation plans and Arab normalization with Israel pose threats. not only for Palestine but also to the whole Arab region and world, MEMO reported.

“Some countries in the region are being besieged, foremost among them Iran, to sever the lines supply for the resistance in Palestine,” Haniyeh said.

The Hamas chief called for agreeing to a mature strategic vision on the basis of Palestinian unity, commitment to national constants and lands and not recognizing Israeli occupation.

He reiterated the need to form a solid bloc on a regional scale to provide the support necessary to reinforce the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

At the same time, he hailed the Palestinian, Muslim communities in Europe and Latin America for their role in raising public awareness against normalization and calling for a boycott of any ties to the Israeli occupation.

“It is important to be opened for free people of the world who reject American bullying and normalization with the Israeli occupation. There are some positive developments taking place in many sectors and components in Europe and America,” he said. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)