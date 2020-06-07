Hamas Criticizes Arab Countries which Normalize Relations with Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, criticized Arab countries which normalize relations with the Israeli occupation, and described the latest wave of normalization as a “new Palestinian setback”.

Marking the 53rd anniversary of Israeli occupation in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, Hamas said Arab and Islamic countries normalized relations with Israel while Israel planned to annex Palestinian territories. Thus quoted from MEMO on Sunday, June 7.

“The decline of the Arabs happened this year amidst new setbacks because a number of Arab and Islamic countries are trying to normalize relations with the enemy, with Israel,” the statement stated.

He stressed these normalization measures increased Israel’s power and increased Israel’s desire to expand the annexation and sovereignty of Palestinian land.

Hamas said efforts to weaken the resistance of the Palestinian people were “absolutely unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, Hamas also reiterated Palestinian unity based on national principles and resistance is a real way to control “Israeli aggression”.

Hamas believes that the fate of Israel’s annexation plan will be defeated by Palestinian independence fighters. (T/RE1)

