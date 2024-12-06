Select Language

Hamas Approves Egyptian Proposal to Form Joint Committee to Run Post-war Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement announced its approval of the Egyptian proposal to form the “Community Support Committee” to run the Gaza Strip after the war, which has been ongoing for 14 months, Palinfo reported.

The Movement said in a statement on Thursday that a leadership delegation concluded its meetings in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, where in-depth talks were held with the Fatah faction on the formation of a joint committee to manage the Gaza Strip, through implementing the previously agreed upon frameworks to achieve Palestinian unity.

“The delegation conveyed the Movement’s approval of the proposal submitted by Egypt on the formation of the Community Support Committee through inclusive national mechanisms”, Hamas added.

On December 3, the French News Agency quoted a Hamas official as saying that the Community Support Committee will take over the administration of the Gaza Strip in coordination with the Palestinian government in Ramallah. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

