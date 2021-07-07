Haitian President Killed by Gunmen

Port-au-Prince, MINA – Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was killed by a group of unidentified gunmen at his private residence, Port-au-Prince on Wednesday evening local time.

“A group of unidentified people, some of whom speak Spanish, attacked the president’s private residence,” interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph was quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Joseph said he now is holding responsibility for the country and urged the public to remain calm.

The First Lady, Martine Moise was also injured in the incident.

“The First Lady has been taken to the hospital for treatment,” said Joseph.

Joseph condemned the attack as “heinous, inhuman and barbaric”.

For decades, Haiti has been rocked by political upheaval, economic crisis, and natural disasters, especially hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.

The Caribbean nation of nearly 12 million people has been hit by a prolonged crisis and has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)