Genocide to Cover Up Israel’s Military Defeat: Abu Obeida

Gaza, MINA – The military spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, stated that the genocide and ethnic cleansing crimes committed by the Zionist Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, targeting innocent civilians, are intended to conceal its military defeat.

Abu Obeida said on his Telegram account Monday night that the Israeli occupation is hiding the real losses and dire conditions of its soldiers in northern Gaza to maintain the image of its military, as reported by Quds Press.

He explained that the fate of some Israeli captives in Gaza is closely linked to the progress of their military operations.

The Al-Qassam Brigades emphasized that even under aggression, their fighters are still capable of attacking, stabbing, and shooting Israeli soldiers.

Previously, the Al-Qassam Brigades broadcast footage showing their fighters confronting Israeli occupation forces and their vehicles in combat zones in northern Gaza and delivering messages through field commanders.

A new video from Al-Qassam, titled “Ambush of Resistance and Defiance,” includes live operations against Israeli forces and vehicles in the Jabalia camp area.

The footage shows sniper attacks targeting Israeli soldiers on Abu Al-Eish Street in central Jabalia, causing direct injuries. (T/RE1/P2)

