France Welcomes the Decision to Hold Palestine Election

Paris, MINA – France has welcome the decision to hold Palestine election in Mey and July.

“France welcomes President Mahmoud Abbas decision to organize the holding of legislative, presidential, and Palestinian National Council elections starting in May 2021,” said a statement from the French Foreign Ministry as quoted from Wafa on Wednesday.

“This decision must now be translated into action to allow elections to be held throughout the Palestinian Territories,” the statement read.

In the statement, France called on all Palestinian political players to act constructively to enable the Palestinian people to appoint their representatives.

In addition, ask the Israeli authorities to facilitate the holding of ballots throughout the Palestinian territories, including in East Jerusalem.

Together with its European partners, France is ready to support the preparation and implementation of free and impartial election. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)