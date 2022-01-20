Five Areas of Jakarta Included in Omicron Red Zone

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Health explained that there are at least five areas that are zones for the spread of the Covid-19 variant of the Omicron virus in Jakarta.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Health stated that there are currently 174 cases of local transmission of omicron.

Of the 174 cases, 87 percent or 152 of them were in Jakarta. There are five areas that are categorized as red by the Ministry of Health, Anadolu Agency reported.

The red category means the area recorded more than eight omicron patients.

The five red zone areas include Kalideres, Kebon Jeruk, Kebayoran Baru, Cilandak, and Senen.

Meanwhile, based on data from the DKI Jakarta Health Office, the number of omicron cases in the capital city as of Wednesday reached 998 cases.

Of this number, 663 of them are foreign travel agents (PPLN) and 325 are local transmissions.

Last Tuesday, President Joko Widodo asked the public to reduce mobility following the upward trend in the Omicron variant.

“If you, ladies and gentlemen, do not have an urgent need, it is better to reduce activities in crowded centers. And for those who can work from home do work from home,” Jokowi said in a statement at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, Tuesday.

Jokowi explained that various studies including reports from the World Health Organization or WHO stated that the omicron variant was indeed more easily transmitted but had milder symptoms.

“Patients infected with this variant generally recover without having to be hospitalized. But, once again, we have to be vigilant, don’t get carried away, and don’t be rash,” said President. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)