First Inter-regional, ASEAN-EU Air Relations Agreement

Bali, MINA – Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi said, the ASEAN-European Union Air Relations Agreement or the ASEAN-European Union Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (CATA), became the first inter-regional air relations agreement in the world and a milestone in world aviation history.

The agreement was reached at the 28th ASEAN Transport Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali on Monday.

“The agreement that has been discussed since approximately 9 or 10 years ago, Alhamdulillah today can be agreed when Indonesia becomes the host,” said the Minister of Transportation in a statement received in Jakarta.

According to him, the agreement is not only about the exchange of traffic rights between the two regions, but also more comprehensive cooperation related to aviation safety and security, air traffic management, consumer protection, as well as social and environmental issues.

This agreement also marks the 45th anniversary of the ASEAN-EU cooperation relationship.

The two regional regions of ASEAN and the European Union, have a total of 37 countries, ASEAN has 10 member countries and the European Union with 27 member countries.

With this agreement, it is hoped that it will further strengthen the ASEAN-EU strategic partnership, improve flight services, and support the sustainable growth of the global aviation industry.

The Minister of Transportation added that the agreement on air relations with the European Union shows that the ASEAN region has a strategic position and is highly calculated in the international eyes. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)