First Day of 2025, Israeli Attacks Kill 17 more Gazans

Gaza, MINA – At least 17 Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on the first day of 2025, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

An Israeli drone hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing a woman and a child and wounding several people, the sources said.

Israeli artillery also shelled the eastern and northern parts of the Bureij and Nuseirat camps, but no information was immediately available about casualties.

Fifteen people were also killed and several others injured, including children, in an airstrike on a house in the northern town of Jabalia, another medical source said.

Witnesses said Israeli forces continued to blow up homes and residential buildings in Beit Lahia and Jabalia in northern Gaza.

In southern Gaza, several people were injured in an airstrike on a house in the al-Fukhari area in eastern Khan Younis.

The Israeli army has continued its genocidal war in Gaza that has killed more than 45,500 victims, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

