FIFA President Conveys Condolences for Tragic Tragedy in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – President of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino expressed his sadness over the humanitarian tragedy that occurred after the Indonesian Liga 1 match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang on Saturday.

On behalf of FIFA and all football players in the world, Infantino said he was sorry for the tragedy that killed hundreds of football fans.

“The world of football is in shock following a very tragic incident that occurred in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium,” Infantino said, via FIFA’s official website quoted from Jakarta on Sunday.

As the leader of the world football federation, Infantino said he was saddened by the incident.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and those who lost their lives in this tragic incident,” he said.

However, Infantino also questioned why such a tragedy could occur. Because, according to him, the terrible event that took the lives of hundreds of football fans should not have happened.

“It’s a very dark day for all of us involved in football around the world. A tragedy beyond comprehension,” said Infantino.

He added that the grief experienced by the victims was shared by everyone.

“With FIFA and the football community around the world, all our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims. Those who have been victims, and who have been injured, together with the people of Indonesia, the Asian Football Federation, the Indonesian Football Federation and the Indonesian League, this tragedy is difficult for us to accept,” Infantino said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)