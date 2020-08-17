Extremist Rabbi Lectures to Jewish Settlers at Al Aqsa Mosque

Yerusalem, MINA – Extremist Rabbi Glic Lectures to dozens of Jewish Settlers at Al Aqsa Mosque Dozens of Jewish settlers on Sunday morning when entering the Al Aqsa Mosque under the supervision of the Israel police.

Local sources reported that Glick was leading a group of about 100 Israel settlers as they stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque and desecrated its courtyard in the morning, Palinfo reported.

Israel police officers accompany the settlers during their provocative journey inside the mosque grounds, where they receive an understanding of the alleged existence of the temple.

Israel settlers carry out daily break in to the Al Aqsha Mosque, except on Friday and Saturday, under the protection of the Israel police and usually take place in two hours in the morning and evening. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)