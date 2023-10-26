Erdogan: Hamas is Not a Terrorist Organisation But Liberation Group

Ankara, MINA – Member of Hamas’ political office, Izzat Al-Rishq, praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for saying the movement is not a terrorist organisation, but rather a “liberation movement” fighting to defend Palestinian land, Middle East Monitor reported on Thursday.

“Hamas is not a terrorist organisation, but a liberation group, a mujahideen group that struggles to protect its lands and citizens,” the Turkish president told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party.

Erdogan also slammed Western powers for supporting Israel’s bombing of Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire, the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and for Muslim countries to work together to stop the violence.

“The perpetrators of the massacre and the destruction taking place in Gaza are those providing unlimited support for Israel,” Erdogan said, adding that “Israel’s attacks on Gaza, for both itself and those supporting them, amount to murder and mental illness.”

Erdogan added that he had cancelled a previously planned visit to Israel due to its inhumane war on the Gaza Strip.

Israeli politicians slammed the Turkish president’s remarks, with Minister of Culture and Sports, Miki Zohar, calling on Tel Aviv to reconsider relations with Ankara. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)