Eight Myanmar Citizens Seek Refuge in India

New Dehli, MINA – The number of Myanmar nationals crossing into neighboring India to seek refuge has risen to eight, local officials said late Thursday.

Amid deadly violence against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, three residents believed to be police officers crossed into India’s northeastern Mizoram state on Wednesday.

“The number is now eight. Five of them arrived today (Thursday),” Kumar Abhishek, deputy district commissioner for Serchhip in the state, told Anadolu Agency.

He said an investigation into the matter was underway to find out the exact reason for their arrival.

“Only after we have completed our investigation can we comment further on that,” Abhishek said, adding that a report had also been sent to the higher authorities.

Earlier, a senior official in the Mizoram administration told Anadolu Agency that they had also submitted a report to the federal government.

“According to preliminary information, these three Burmese are police, and further investigations are ongoing,” said a senior official of the three Myanmar nationals who arrived in the country on Wednesday.

The official added that they predict more residents will come.

“If the situation worsens in Myanmar, for sure, more people will try to enter India,” he said.

It has been more than a month now after Myanmar’s army toppled the elected government in a coup, sparking protests against the military. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)