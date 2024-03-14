Select Language

Latest
-287 min. agoFive People Killed as Israeli Forces Shell Humanitarian Aid Distribution Center in Gaza
-284 min. agoGaza Death Toll from Israeli Attacks Nears 31,300
-265 min. agoDuring the Holy Month of Ramadan, Extremist of Israeli Colonists Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque
8 hours agoElection Supervisory Agency Takes Action on 63 Cases of Criminal Violations
9 hours agoSix Da'i from Egyptian Al-Azhar Present in Indonesia for Dakwah during Ramadan
Slideshow

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, Extremist of Israeli Colonists Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound on September 26, 2022 [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf/Anadolu Agency]

Jordan Valley, MINA – Extremist of Israeli colonists, under the protection of Israeli army, broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque, Islamic Waqf confirmed.

Sources reported that 212 colonists raided the holy Islamic Mosque from al-Maghariba gate, took provocative tours and performed Talmudic rituals inside its compounds, WAFA reported.

Meanwhile, the occupation police tightened its military measures in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, imposing restrictions on the entry of worshipers during the holy month of Ramadan, only allowing the entry of men aged 55 and over, women aged 50 and over, and children under the age of 10.

The occupation forces also surrounded the fence adjacent to Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Lion’s Gate area with barbed wire, with the aim of preventing worshipers from entering Al-Aqsa.

Also Read:  NGO: 73% of Gaza Families Suffer Food Insecurity

Furthermore, the occupation authorities deployed around 23 patrols throughout the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem.

Last Sunday, the occupation forces obstructed the entry of hundreds of worshipers into Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Taraweeh prayers, detained many civilians at the gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli forces have imposed a strict siege on Al-Aqsa Mosque for five months, preventing entry to it. They have issued dozens of deportation orders against Jerusalemites, in order to prevent them from praying during the month of Ramadan.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news