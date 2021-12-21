Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed, on Monday morning, the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under strict protection from the Israeli occupation forces, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Jerusalem sources reported that about 85 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa during the morning storming round, and performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern area of ​​the mosque.

The settlers, storming the courtyards of Al-Aqsa, perform their Talmudic rituals in to shifts in the morning and afternoon, under the protection of the occupation forces.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces organize from time to time what they call “introductory tours” in the squares of the Al-Aqsa Mosque to inform their soldiers about the place, amid strict military measures.

The periodic report issued by the Palestinian media office in the West Bank recorded 71 attacks by settlers during the month of November.

According to the report, the number of settlers who stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque reached 2365.

On the other hand, the cities and towns of the West Bank and the occupied Palestinian interior in 1948 witnessed protests by the Palestinians and a large turn to the courtyards of Al-Aqsa, as part of campaigns launched under the name “Great Fajr Call”.

The “Great Fajr Call” comes as an affirmation of the spiritual connection between the Palestinians and Al-Aqsa Mosque and to deliver a message to the occupation rejecting the schemes of Judaization and annexation of the Palestinian territories and occupied Jerusalem. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)