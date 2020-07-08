Covid-19 Deaths Continues to Rise in Seven Arab Countries

Riyadh, MINA – Health authorities in seven Arab countries confirmed new cases and deaths from infection with a new type of coronavirus or Covid-19 on Tuesday (July 7) local time.

The Algerian Ministry of Health said in a statement that nine people had died as a result of Covid-19. The total number of deaths in all countries is now 968. Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the country recorded at least 475 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 16,874. A total of 210 Covid-19 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients recovered throughout the country to 12,094.

In Yemen, government confirmed three new deaths from Covid-19. The total number of deaths due to the virus which empties from the Chinese city of Wuhan is 348.

The country reported 13 more new cases bringing the number of infections to 1,297. A total of 591 people have recovered from the virus.

Bahrain said two new deaths pushed the number of deaths to 98, while recovery rose 1,219 to 25,178. The country recorded 964 new cases in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall number of Covid-19 infections to 29,821.

In Tunisia, the government noted six more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of infections to 1,205, with recovery reaching 1,049. The number of fatalities due to the disease reached 50.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 infection in Lebanon reached 1,907 with 22 new infections Tuesday. Patients who died because of coronavirus to 36, with a total recovery of patients reached 1,348.

Jordan reported two cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases throughout the country is now 1,169. As many as 10 people have died from the virus.

Egypt said 67 more deaths pushed the number of deaths to 3,489, while recovery rose 480 to 21,718. The country recorded 1,057 new cases in the past 24 hours, increasing the total to 77,279.

Saudi Ministry of Health reported 3,392 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 217,108 on Tuesday. Covid-19 fatalities surpassed the 2,000, rising to 2,017, after 49 people died due to complications caused by the virus.

Meanwhile, 5,205 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients cured in Saudi Arabia to 154,839.

Worldometers statistics show that the coronavirus pandemic has claimed 546,721 lives in 213 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December.

A total of 11,955,637 cases have been reported worldwide, with a recovery of 6,902,360. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)