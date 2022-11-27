Compassion Always Comes First When Someone Doing Sin

By: Shamsi Ali, President of the Nusantara Foundation, New York

Recently, many people associate the Cianjur earthquake with various mistakes and sins of the locals. It is possible that the assumption is true and vice versa. However, spreading bad assumptions isa disgraceful act, especially if the assumptions are spread during a unpleasant situation.

Responding to a disaster by pointing out the mistakes of people is an act that is contrary to Islamic teachings and the character of the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam.

If the disaster occurred was caused by the immorality of locals, we, as Muslims, should not indulge in this disgrace and instead provide a solution. We must also always remember, covering the disgrace of fellow Muslims is a noble character.

Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala responds to sinners with compassion as stated in Az zumar verse 53: “Say, “O My servants who have transgressed against themselves [by sinning], do not despair of the mercy of Allah. Indeed, Allah forgives all sins. Indeed, it is He who is the Forgiving, the Merciful.”

Therefore, we must also respond to their mistakes and sins with compassion by inviting them back to the right path and covering them up, not by spreading them around.

The habit of pointing out people’s mistakes and sins is one of Allah’s ways to show people’s true character. Being observant of seeing other people’s mistakes is a form of failure to see one’s own faults and that makes one feel better than others.

However, in this vulnerable situation, the important things that we have to do are helping them to ease their burden.

If a disaster occurs due to sins committed by the locals, as Muslims, we must invite them to return to the right path and pray for them so that they will be given guidance.

Let’s stop the habit of indulging in people’s mistakes, especially during difficult situation, and pray for the Cianjur community to be given strength and fortitude in facing this disaster. Amen! (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)