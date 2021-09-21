Coexistence with Covid-19 in Gaza Is Inevitable, Says Ministry of Interior

Gaza, MINA – The spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior and National Security, Iyad Al-Bazom in Gaza, confirmed that the coexistence with the Covid-19 currently is inevitable, which is vaccination and prevention to protect society.

Al-Bazom noted in a tweet on his Twitter account, today, that coexistence with the virus has become a reality that imposes itself on the community, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza, Palestine reported.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced, on Monday morning, that 8 deaths and 1,300 new infections were recorded, after conducting 3,695 laboratory tests during the past 24 hours.

In its report on the epidemiological situation in the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health recorded the recovery of 358 new cases of people infected with the Corona virus.

It explained that the total number of infections is 156,596, while the total active cases are 20,319. In addition, the total number of the recovered is 134,987 cases. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)