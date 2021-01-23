China Allow Its Cost Guards to Shoot Foreign Ships

Beijing, MINA – The Chinese government passes a law that explicitly allows its coast guards to fire on foreign vessels in disputed waters.

China has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea.

China’s top legislative body, the standing committee of the National People’s Congress passed the Coast Guard Act on Friday, according to state media reports, as quoted by ABC News.

In an earlier draft law, it said coast guards were allowed to use “all necessary means” to stop or prevent threats from foreign vessels.

The bill sets out the conditions under which various types of handheld, ship or air weapons can be used.

In addition, the bill also allows coast guard personnel to destroy other countries’ structures built on coral reefs claimed by China, and to board and inspect foreign vessels in waters claimed by China.

Responding to concerns, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said the law is in line with international practice.

The first article of the bill explains that the law is necessary to safeguard China’s maritime sovereignty, security and rights.

The law comes seven years after China merged several civilian maritime law enforcement agencies to form a coast guard bureau.

After the bureau came under the command of the People’s Armed Police in 2018, it became an appropriate branch of military force. (T/RE1)

