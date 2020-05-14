Blocking Israeli Forces Raid, A Palestinian Teenager Shot Dead

Hebron, MINA – Zeid Fadel Qeisieh, a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager who was shot dead by Israeli forces in the Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of the West Bank, Hebron.

Wafa News Agency on Wednesday said the teenager was shot in the head during a clash with Israeli troops who wanted to storm into a refugee camp.

The clash also left four other Palestinian teenagers injured by attacks by Israeli troops.

Abdelfattah Najjar, an Al-Fawwar resident and neighbor of Zaid, told Al Jazeera that dozens of Israeli soldiers entered the camp to arrest a teenager.

“Some soldiers placed themselves on the roof of the house, and Zaid was on the roof of his house watching them when he was shot,” Najjar said.

Zaid was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead and later buried. His funeral at the camp was attended by thousands of Palestinians, who chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation.

The shooting came a day after an Israeli occupation soldier died from being hit by a throwing of his head during an operation to arrest Palestinians from Ya’bad.

Israeli forces said it was aware of “the claim of a Palestinian being killed and a number of Palestinians injured,” but declined to comment further, according to the Times of Israel. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)