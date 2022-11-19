Azerbaijan Intends to Open Embassy in Israeli Occupation State

Jerusalem, MINA – For the first time in history, Azerbaijan announced on Friday, November 18, 2022, its intention to open an embassy in the Israeli occupation state, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The office of outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Lapid issued a statement saying that Azerbaijan, which has a Shiite majority, announces its intention to open an embassy in Tel Aviv, the capital of the Israeli occupation.

Lapid welcomed the Azerbaijani parliament’s decision, saying, “Azerbaijan is an important partner for Israel and home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world.”

The Azerbaijani decision was widely condemned by the Palestinian people and the Palestinian factions and authorities, led by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

In a press statement Saturday, November 19, 2022, Hamas official Basem Naim regretted that such a move came as the Israeli occupation has sworn in the most far-right, fascist, and terrorist government, which has threatened to commit “heinous crimes against our Palestinian people and detainees and their holy sites.”

Hamas called on the Azerbaijani parliament and government to “reverse their decision, and take all necessary decisions to support the struggle of our Palestinian people for freedom and independence.”

It is noteworthy that “Tel Aviv” is considered one of the largest suppliers of weapons to the Azerbaijani army, as during the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020 to control the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which ended with an Azerbaijani victory due to Israeli weapons. As well, the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, is considered one of the largest energy suppliers to “Tel Aviv”. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)