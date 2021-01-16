As 15 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Anti-Settlement Protests

Ramallah, MINA – At least 15 Palestinians were injured and dozens more breathless in the occupied West Bank when Israeli soldiers used rubber bullets and tear gas to break up anti-settlement protests.

Eyewitnesses on Friday said dozens of Palestinians staged a protest in the city of Mugayir, Ramallah against illegal settlements. Thus, it was quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Medics said residents injured by rubber-coated metal bullets and protesters who became limp after inhaling tear gas.

In a separate incident, Israeli soldiers tried to break up a similar demonstration in the city of Kafr Qaddoum, Qalqilya using rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters.

Four protesters were injured and dozens more suffocated, said Murad Shteiwi, who coordinated the protests. Israeli soldiers closed the entrance to the town of At-Tuwani in Hebron and prevented dozens of Palestinians from reaching it from participating in demonstrations to condemn the Jewish settlement

The Israeli army also used a sound bomb that injured a woman’s leg and arrested an elderly person. Every Friday, Palestinians hold anti-settlement demonstrations in a number of villages and cities in the West Bank.

More than 650,000 Jewish settlers currently live in more than 164 squatter settlements and 116 districts in the occupied West Bank.

International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as “occupied territory” and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)