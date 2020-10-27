Arab Christians Condemn France’s Humiliation of Islam

Ankara, MINA – Many Arab Christians use social media to denounce the Ummah’s recent statements by French authorities against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

Jalal Chahda, a senior broadcaster, said in a tweet: “I am Jalal Chahda, a Levantine Arab Christian, and I strongly reject and denounce the insult to the Prophet of Islam, Messenger of God #Mohammad. Blessings and peace. ”

Chahda also attached his photo, saying: “Muhammad, may God bless him and give him peace.” Anadolu Agency reported on Monday. That was followed by comments from his Muslim colleagues praising the tweet.

Ghada Owais, Al-Jazeera presenter who is also Christian, retweeted Chahda’s tweet, saying: “I refuse to hurt Muslim feelings or to generalize terrorism and associate it with Islam.”

A Twitter user named Ayman Dababneh said: “Whoever offends and disrespects my Muslim brother does not respect me as a Jordanian Christian,” he also attached a photo saying “I am a Christian who condemns the harassment of Islam.”

Michael Ayoub said on Twitter: “I absolutely hate people who insult other people’s religions or make fun of him or his envoys.”

“What is happening in France is a decline, and this underlines that they are very far from teaching the Bible,” he said.

Raymond Maher wrote on his Twitter account that, “Since yesterday, all I have seen on my Facebook newsfeed are only posts for Christians condemning insults to the Prophet Muhammad, and that is how we are in Egypt. We, Muslims and Christians, are one. ”

On Facebook, dozens of Christians including “Fathi Daniel” and “Wael Elbatl” posted pictures with similar comments accompanied by praises to Muslims.

Egyptian lawyer Nevin Malak also tweeted under the hashtag ‘#Against insulting the prophet’ citing several Bible teachings calling for respect for other religions.

Over the past few days, insulting images of the Prophet Muhammad have been posted on several buildings in France.

As well as provocative cartoons, earlier this month, President Macron described Islam as a religion “in crisis” and announced plans for tougher laws to tackle what he called “Islamic separatism” in France.

French Muslims accuse him of trying to suppress their religion and legitimize Islamophobia. (T/RE1)

