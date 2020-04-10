Al-Quds University Creates An Innovative Prototype Ventilator

Jerusalem, MINA – Al-Quds University in East Jerusalem creates an innovative prototype of a ventilator connected to a computerized system.

The Chancellor of Al-Quds University, Prof. Imad Abu Kishek announced the university had “succeeded in producing a fully computerized ventilator and could be an alternative to overcome the deficiencies in Palestine”. Thus quoted from Palestine Chronicle on Friday, April 10.

The Chancellor hopes that the breakthrough will occur at a critical time for Palestinians, who are struggling to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and more restrictions imposed by Israeli military.

“The prototype designed by the Faculty of Medicine and Engineering is targeted to be a standard commercial ventilator at a relatively low price,” Abu Kishek said without mentioning the price.

According to him, the ventilator is the most important and timely discovery for Palestine.

Furthermore, the ventilator is ready for production as soon as the Palestinian Institute of Standards (PSI) gives final approval for the prototype.

Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported that only 250 medical ventilators are available in all Palestinian hospitals and two-thirds of these machines have been used.

PSI director Haidar Hijjeh said he would speed up the approval procedure, when he examined the prototype on April 4 along with a team of eight other experts.

“Final approval is awaiting further tests which are expected to be completed in this week,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)