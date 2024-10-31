Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy Israeli Tanks in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the nilitary wing of Hamas on Wednesday confirmed its fighters have destroyed two Israeli Merkava tanks in Beit Lahia and Jabalia, northern part of the Gaza strip, where Zionist military continues its siege and repeatedly massacres Palestinians.

One of tank was destroyed by a high explosive device near Razan junction and the other destroyed by a barrel bomb near Sakafi in project area of Beit Lahia, Al Mayadeen reports.

After return from front line, the fighters confirmed to have targeted the third Merkava tank by al-Yassin 105 round in the project area of Beit Lahia as well.

In the same are, the fighters blew up an Israeli armor personnel vehicle and targeted a Merkava tank 3 by two Shawaz explosive device. Then, they targeted the maintenance crue upon arrivat at the vehicle site using antipersonnel device resulting in several casualties and injuries among the occupation army.

At the Jabalia camp, Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Israeli military D9 bulldozers D9 by two tandem shells and the third by 105 al-Yassin shells at Trans road. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)